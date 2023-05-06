The tribute for the 60th anniversary of Lamborghini, now racing is within everyone’s reach

We’re finally here, the most famous Italian house of all is about to celebrate an anniversary that few brands can boast of having arrived in such good shape. The “Lambo” idea to celebrate a birthday is beautiful.

This year there are several car and motorcycle brands that will celebrate a very special birthday: if Harley Davidson turns 120, our Lambo is exactly halfway there. May 7th it will officially be the 60th birthday of the brand from Sant’Agata which presents itself in dazzling form at a truly important celebration.

It was May 7, 1963 when – as legend has it and as the stories of those who were there seem to confirm – a very serious disagreement between Enzo Ferrari who had ordered Ferruccio Lamborghini to “go back to building tractors” after he had complained about the breakdowns of his Red the entrepreneur in the agricultural sector had decided to launch himself into the world of cars.

A decision that ultimately turned out to be very lucrative given that sixty years since that day, the brand remains one of the most sought after in the world and with the new Urus it also broke the sales record by bringing the bull’s brand to many more customers than before. But how does the house intend to celebrate this anniversary? With a new supercar? None of this.

Wings on the feet

It will perhaps be a nice new pair of shoes to celebrate the birthday of Lamborghini who recently started to expand its business in the fashion sector, something that other Italian houses have done – for example Maserati has a line of watches and Ferrari sportswear – and that the Bull could not fail to propose. The fact is that this celebration it’s not an original idea of the brand and that there is nothing official.

The Lamborghini sneaker project was born on Reddit, known famous social network for the bizarre ideas of the fans who populate it, which is why they are not yet seen on the official website of the house while there are already products truly dedicated to the anniversary such as scale models, water bottles and t-shirts. The shoes have a very special design.

With a quirky split toe and a brightly colored sole, the sneaker they were imagined in two colors with high-sounding names such as Red Ghost and Incandescent Glacier and we are sure that many Lambo fans are thrilled after seeing these images. Unfortunately, even if it is not in all respects fake news, there are currently no projects underway to actually produce them. But who knows, maybe Lambo will have second thoughts now…