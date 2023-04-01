With the indictment decided on Thursday by a court in Manhattan, New York, Donald Trump became the first former US president to face a criminal trial. It is a historic event in its own way, much commented both in the United States and elsewhere. The charges against Trump have not yet been disclosed, but it is known that they concern a case from a few years ago that has suddenly come back to life: the alleged payment of 130 thousand dollars to the porn film actress Stormy Daniels, which Trump allegedly made in 2016 through her former lawyer Michael Cohen to convince her not to divulge a sexual relationship she had with him a decade earlier.

Manhattan prosecutors argue that the payment would not have been properly reported under strict rules regarding the spending of political candidates (the payment was made towards the end of the 2016 presidential election campaign).

The public history of the case began in 2018, when the Wall Street Journal split first of an alleged payment made to the actress, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, in exchange for her silence. The sexual relationship Clifford should have kept quiet about took place in 2006, when Trump was 60 and she was 27: the two allegedly met during a celebrity golf tournament in Nevada. Trump was already married to Melania Trump at the time and was very well known as an entrepreneur and reality show host The Apprentice. According to Clifford, the two allegedly had dinner and sex (which Trump denied) and he promised her that she would make her participate in her program, which never happened.

In the following years Clifford tried several times to sell the story of his meeting with Trump to various American newspapers and magazines, but his attempts were unsuccessful. In one case the newspaper that wanted to buy Clifford’s story contacted Trump for his side and the whole thing was handled by Cohen, who was then the lawyer for Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, but also a kind of Trump’s personal handyman. Cohen threatened the paper with a lawsuit, and the paper decided to let it go. Clifford, for his part, related that he had received threats in case he spoke about his meeting with Trump.

In 2015 Trump decided to run for president of the United States and the story of the meeting with Clifford, who continued to say she was willing to tell the story publicly, suddenly acquired greater weight than it had had up to that moment.

The payment of 130,000 dollars to convince Clifford to keep silent about the meeting would have been made in 2016, in the midst of the electoral campaign for the presidential elections, later won by Trump against Hillary Clinton. Also in 2016, Cohen also paid $150,000 to another woman, Karen McDougal, a former adult magazine model Playboy, who wanted to sell to newspapers the story of her alleged relationship with Trump between 2006 and 2007.

In 2018, when the story of the payment to Clifford became public, Cohen said he paid Clifford at his own expense, without being mandated by Trump and never receiving any reimbursement. Cohen later changed his story and claimed the opposite: that he had paid Clifford on Trump’s orders and that he had reimbursed him. Trump continued to deny it, except that he too changed his version a few months later, when he admitted that he had reimbursed Cohen for the payment of the $130,000.

Repayment to Cohen would be justified as a fee for legal advice, although the sum Trump paid to Cohen was actually much greater: $360,000 plus a $60,000 bonus, for a total of about $420,000. It is unclear whether all that money was actually paid to Clifford.

Pay someone for a so-called non discosure agreement (a document that obliges secrecy) is not in itself illegal: the problem, according to the Manhattan prosecutors who have been investigating the case for years now, is that the payment to Cohen to return the amount given to Daniels indicated legal advice to Trump’s electoral campaign, which had never taken place. It was therefore an illicit use of campaign funds. In August 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to this, and explicitly said that Trump had ordered him to make the payments “for the primary purpose of influencing the election.”

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison, partly spent in jail and partly under arrest home. No charges were filed against Trump, until reopening of the case in January of 2023 by the new District Attorney of Manhattan, Alvin Bragg.

Trump was indicted last Thursday. Although it is known that the allegations concern the case of the payment to Stormy Daniels, it is not known what exactly they are. One hypothesis is that Trump is accused of not having correctly reported his payment to hide it, or of having done so to hide a second more serious crime (even at this moment it is not clear which). Trump, meanwhile, is a candidate in the Republican party primaries for the 2024 elections: he claims to be innocent and has called the ongoing investigation a “witch hunt” to damage his political career.