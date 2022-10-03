Home World The Truss government cancels the tax cut plan for the rich
The Truss government cancels the tax cut plan for the rich

British Prime Minister Liz Truss dropped her plan to cut taxes for the highest incomes just 10 days after she announced it, in an attempt to fend off a growing rebellion by Members of Parliament in her own Conservative party.
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng announced the decision in a tweet, saying “we understood and we listened.” In a statement posted on his profile of him, he said that the decision to eliminate the 45% rate of income tax had become a “distraction from our overriding mission to address the challenges facing our country.” .

In making a U-turn, Truss and Kwarteng hope to draw a line under the days of market turmoil that followed Kwarteng’s September 23 tax package.

In short, this is a great reversal for a government that has been in office for just a month, especially after the premier and the chancellor had spent days defending the fiscal measures. After the announcement, the pound bought back 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Truss: The goal is to build a high-growth economy

Prime Minister Truss retweeted the statement by Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng, adding: “Our goal now is to build a high-growth economy that finances world-class public services, raises wages and creates opportunities across the country.”

