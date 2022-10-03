British Prime Minister Liz Truss dropped her plan to cut taxes for the highest incomes just 10 days after she announced it, in an attempt to fend off a growing rebellion by Members of Parliament in her own Conservative party.
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng announced the decision in a tweet, saying “we understood and we listened.” In a statement posted on his profile of him, he said that the decision to eliminate the 45% rate of income tax had become a “distraction from our overriding mission to address the challenges facing our country.” .
In making a U-turn, Truss and Kwarteng hope to draw a line under the days of market turmoil that followed Kwarteng’s September 23 tax package.
In short, this is a great reversal for a government that has been in office for just a month, especially after the premier and the chancellor had spent days defending the fiscal measures. After the announcement, the pound bought back 0.8% higher against the dollar.
Truss: The goal is to build a high-growth economy
Prime Minister Truss retweeted the statement by Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng, adding: “Our goal now is to build a high-growth economy that finances world-class public services, raises wages and creates opportunities across the country.”