At present, American democracy is increasingly hollowed out and reduced to a game of benefit delivery. American money politics is intensifying, political polarization has further intensified social antagonism and division, political operations are increasingly divorced from public will and social needs, and people’s confidence in the American democratic system continues to decline.

Being able to raise huge sums of money is an entry requirement for candidates in American democracy. However, as more and more money is poured into elections, American democracy has degenerated into money politics. According to the U.S. political donation database and the non-partisan organization “Open Secrets”, in the U.S. midterm elections in 2022, campaign expenditures at the federal level alone exceeded $9.3 billion, making the 2022 U.S. midterm elections “the most expensive” in history one term.

According to statistics, 71% of the astronomical expenditures come from large donations from the wealthy and their enterprises, who account for a very small number of people. Records show that financial tycoon Soros alone donated $120 million to the Democratic Party. However, public donations that need to be registered are obviously not enough to fill the huge financial needs of “American democracy”, and a large part of these funds is “black gold” that is difficult to trace. The huge amount of “black gold” has made “election an auction for the highest bidder”.

American public opinion pointed out that “behind the huge donations there are additional conditions that need to be fulfilled by politicians in the future.” The survey shows that during the ten years from 2009 to 2019, companies that actively make political donations spend an average of $1 on politicians, and they can finally get a high percentage return of $760 from the government. According to data from the American Association of Diplomats, a large number of U.S. government ambassador positions abroad are “funders” or “relationship households.” American politics has been kidnapped by capital, and the so-called “owned, governed by, and for the people” has become “owned by 1%, governed by 1%, and enjoyed by 1%”.

Local residents: As an American, I am embarrassed. The election reflects that money is ruling the world and America. As long as you have money, you have power, you have everything.

Local Residents: Money is so permeated into American politics that not every citizen is voting, but money is voting.

For a long time, the United States has claimed to be the “lighthouse” of democracy in the world, but the increasing political polarization has made this so-called “lighthouse” increasingly dim. The ideological differences and confrontation between the Democratic and Republican parties in the United States continue to expand, exacerbating the division and turmoil in American society.

On January 6, 2021, when the U.S. Congress was certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election, a large number of Trump supporters violently stormed the Capitol building, killing 5 people and injuring about 140 police officers. Political polarization and social division are fully exposed to the whole world. Before the 2022 U.S. midterm elections, the husband of the then Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, was attacked at home. It is reported that the real target of the attack was Nancy Pelosi herself, and she was not The only target of the attackers.

The US “Politics” news network pointed out that with the increasing political polarization, “American politics has been reduced to a arena.”

Jeffrey Sachs, professor of economics at Columbia University in the United States: When I look at my own country, the United States, it is a semi-democratic country full of racism under a white-dominated hierarchy. Today, even though society is more diverse than it used to be, America is virtually the same. From 1950 to the present, the most brutal country in the world has always been the United States.

A number of polls show that the halo of “American democracy” is rapidly disappearing, and public confidence continues to decline. According to poll data released by the American Morning Consulting Company in January 2023, only 16% of young people aged 18 to 25 in the United States are proud of living in the United States. According to a poll released by the Associated Press in October last year, more than half of the American people believe that American democracy is malfunctioning. According to another poll released by the Associated Press in June last year, 85% of the interviewed Americans believed that the United States was “going in the wrong direction.”



