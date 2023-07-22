The truth about petrol and diesel prices and increases are now in the summer and the 2 most frequent dips at distributors

Clash in these hot summer days of July, between the associations of Italian distributors and those in defense of consumers on the cost of the price of petrol and diesel. But scams at petrol stations are also making a comeback, at least 2 in particular

The Finance Guard step on the accelerator pedal to ensure transparency of fuel prices and to combat illegal practices in this sector. The period is in fact delicate due to the increase in fuel costs which leads to greater attention from consumers but also to greater cunning by some of the managers. As demonstrated by the numbers. So let’s see:

Little transparency discovered in fuel prices

In the spotlight is the report on fuel price transparency. Based on what was reported by the Guardia di Finanza, in the month of January 2023 alone, 2,518 control interventions were carried out which contested 989 violations of the price regulations, with 341 cases of non-disclosure or discrepancies in prices and 648 cases of failure to notify the Ministry. This is just one sign of the intensification of the government-ordered enforcement action.

During 2022, the Fiamme Gialle departments carried out 5,187 interventions to ensure the transparency of fuel prices, contesting 2,809 violations. In 2022, the excise tax evaded on fuel was quantified at over 450 million euros. This result was achieved thanks to 2,514 checks on excise duties and VAT which revealed 1,084 violations and led to the referral of 866 subjects to the competent judicial authority, including 15 arrests.

The Dwidespread fraud in the fuel market rrepresents a serious problem for the State, the European Union and for the whole sector. On the one hand, tax evasion through the avoidance of VAT has a significant negative impact on the public budget and on the budget of the European Union. On the other hand, unfair competition from local and independent distributors who source from organizations at prices below market prices creates a strong disturbance on the market itself.

This mechanism has negative consequences both for honest operators, who lose market shares due to the impossibility of competing, and for citizens, who suffer the erosion of their savings due to the increase in pump prices caused by an increase in energy costs and by the presence of frauds which alter the regular functioning of the fuel market, as we see in the next paragraph.

The petrol scam diluted with water

The usage of irregular mixtures of petrol and diesel with water is one of the most widespread forms of fraud in the hydrocarbon distribution sector. This irregular practice was recently discovered by a series of operations carried out by the men of the Fiamme Gialle, who verified the excessive presence of water inside the cisterns.

Technical investigations on hydrocarbon composition and the quantity dispensed confirmed the presence of irregularities and led to the seizure of the distribution systems. According to industry experts, using these irregular mixtures can cause a variety of problems with your vehicle’s fuel system, including engine malfunction.

One of the first indications that the vehicle is using an irregular mixture could be theinability to start the engine. The abnormal noise that can be heard when the gear is engaged could be a further alarm signal. In case of suspicion of using irregular mixtures, experts recommend emptying the tank and cleaning it carefully. This measure can help prevent any technical problems with the vehicle’s fuel system and ensure that it can function efficiently and reliably.

Are petrol and diesel prices rising or not?

Trade associations vehemently deny that fuel prices are on the rise in an effort to capitalize on the many departures and much higher car usage at this particular time of year.

And the graphs in hand show how in the last month and a half, petrol and diesel have fluctuated around 2 euros, slightly above and slightly below, as is already happening in the last few days of July.

In fact, analyzing the data of the employee observers, it can be seen that diesel and petrol have fluctuated by about 10 euro cents upwards or downwards and how savings can certainly be made, in general, with self-service where fuel prices are always lower on average by 7-11 euro cents

