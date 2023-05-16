The truth came out!Trump-Russia ‘collusion’ special investigation finally releases shocking results | Trump | Russia | Durham | Investigative Report | Durham Report | Special Counsel | FBI | Presidential Campaign | Clinton | Collusion | US Congress

U.S. Special Counsel John Durham on the FBI’s relentless back-and-forth investigation into alleged former President Donald Trump’s “collusion” with Russia The report can be said to be highly anticipated and long-awaited. On Monday (May 15) afternoon, the 306-page final report was finally released, and Trump was innocent.

In 2019, then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr (William Barr) ordered an investigation to be launched, and it took almost four full years for the report to finally see the light of day.

The report was harsh, condemning the FBI’s handling of the case for causing “significant reputational damage” and being “grossly inadequate” on key points. Durham noted that the FBI accepted “seriously flawed information” that simply did not conform to the agency’s “own principles of objectivity and integrity.”

Durham lashed out at the FBI’s hypocrisy, emphasizing how it treated Trump’s campaign differently than it did Hillary Clinton’s in its handling of allegations of foreign interference.

Crucially, he found that the so-called “Steele dossier” that sparked the FBI’s investigation was deeply flawed, and that the FBI could not prove “a substantive allegation.” That is, the agency has continued to pursue its investigation despite the fact that “the intelligence community has absolutely no information to substantiate … the assumptions on which the investigation is based.”

Trump celebrates his innocence and pointed out that “Americans have been cheated”

On Monday afternoon, the figure at the center of events, the former US president, celebrated the revelations of the Durham report with a post on his Truth Social account.

“Wow! After extensive research, Special Counsel John Durham has concluded that the FBI should not have started the Trump-Russia investigation at all!” Trump said. “In other words, the American public was lied to, Like being lied to right now by those who don’t want to see America great!”

For years, Trump has lashed out at the so-called “Russia investigation” as part of a long-term “witch hunt” that has been imposed on him.

Before the Durham report, in 2019, special counsel Robert Mueller released a report stating that there was no so-called “collusion” between Russia and the Trump campaign in 2016.

Investigation costing taxpayers staggering scathing report slams FBI for ‘no evidence’, ‘not fulfilling mission to obey the law’

U.S. Special Counsel Durham’s report comprehensively summarizes the findings of the insane allegations about whether Trump’s presidential campaign team “colluded” with Russia and interfered in the election results in 2016. He found that the DOJ and FBI had “failed to fulfill their mission of strict compliance with the law,” and that the FBI didn’t even have enough “factual evidence” to support its investigation of alleged “Trump-Russia collusion.”

On Friday (May 12), the high-profile special counsel handed over a report from his investigation to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. The attorney general provided copies of the report to senior members of the U.S. Congress on Monday, including Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D) and ranking member Lindsey Graham (R), U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R) and ranking member Jerry Nadler (D).

The report took Durham four years and more than $6 million in taxpayer funds.

The special counsel concluded that, “based on evidence gathered during numerous exhaustive and costly investigations into these issues,” including the special counsel’s own years-long findings, “before they began to investigate the When the Crossfire Hurricane investigation began, neither the U.S. law enforcement nor the intelligence community appeared to have any actual evidence of (Trump and Russia) collusion among their holdings.”

‘Crossfire Hurricane’ investigation based on ‘unfounded’ charges but pushed ahead

“Crossfire Hurricane” is the FBI’s internal code name for the investigation. The investigation began in 2016 in an attempt to uncover so-called “Trump-Russia collusion” – evidence of ties between the then-Trump campaign and Russia.

However, whistleblowers have since revealed that the entire basis of the FBI investigation was based on false information. So in 2019, then-Attorney General Bill Barr appointed Special Counsel Durham to investigate FBI misconduct related to the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.

“The speed and manner in which the FBI launched its ‘Crossfire Hurricane’ investigation based on raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence during the (2016) presidential election also reflects how clearly it has dealt with previous similar issues,” the report states. Unlike the previous question, which dealt with allegations of possible foreign election interference in the Clinton campaign.”

The report reveals startling information, emphasizing: “FBI memos prepared by (FBI employee) Strzok in February and March 2017 showed that at the beginning of the ‘Crossfire Hurricane,’ the FBI There is no information that at any time during the campaign, anyone on Trump’s presidential campaign team had contact with any Russian intelligence officials.” That is to say, the FBI’s investigation is an “incredible crime” and the charges are “unfounded.”

The investigation process is full of mistakes and omissions, and the original basis “Steele file” is just a rumor

The document goes on to detail numerous blunders by the FBI in its initial investigation.

Unable to find any evidence, the FBI ultimately relied on an uncensored dossier created by British spy Christopher Steele. This is where the notorious “Steel File” comes from.

Durham’s report revealed: “Our investigation determined that ‘Crossfire Hurricane’ investigators did not and could not corroborate any of the substantive allegations contained in the ‘Steele Dossier.'” The report continued, Igor Danchin Igor Danchenko – Steele’s main sub-source – also “was unable to provide any hard evidence to support Steele’s allegations (against Trump)”.

And shockingly, for Charles Dolan, a Democratic publicist who has ties to Russian President Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, And he was the “clear source” of at least one of the allegations in the Steele report, a clear and pivotal witness that the FBI dismissed and did not review. In this regard, Durham issued a strong condemnation.

Is the FBI a “biased” Bureau of Investigation?It responds with understatement and indifference

The Durham report pointed out in sharp terms that the FBI’s Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) application as part of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation was not motivated by a “strict compliance with the law” mission. He emphasized that FBI agents processing FISA applications “did at best exhibit a cavalier attitude toward accuracy and completeness” and “disregarded important requests” on multiple occasions.

Durham’s blunt revelations show evidence that the federal government has responded to “probable and convincing grounds that the target (the Trump campaign) was knowingly conducting covert intelligence operations on behalf of a foreign power.” Bureau officials themselves “don’t really believe it either.”

It is reported that “Crossfire Hurricane” opened with the FBI controlled by former director James Comey and former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe.

The report noted a “continuing need” for these federal law enforcement agencies to recognize serious problems with their lack of “analytical rigor” and apparent “endorsement bias.”

On Monday, the FBI responded to the report in a bland statement, claiming it had now taken “corrective action” to prevent the “mistakes of 2016.”

The FBI told the Daily Mail: “The conduct reviewed by Special Counsel Durham in 2016 and 2017 is why the current leadership of the FBI has implemented dozens of corrective actions that have been in place for some time now. “If these reforms had been implemented in 2016, the failures identified in the report could have been avoided.”

“This report underscores the importance of ensuring that the FBI continues to conduct its work with the rigor, objectivity, and professionalism that the American people deserve and rightly expect.”

Conviction tough, House Judiciary Committee takes action

Only three people have been indicted in Durham’s four-year investigation, including Clinton attorneys Michael Sussmann, Igor Danchenko and former FBI attorney Kevin Clay In Smith (Kevin Clinesmith).

Klein Smith was the only one who was successfully convicted.

Kleinsmith admitted to illegally doctoring an email that was then used as the basis for obtaining a “surveillance warrant” against Carter Page, who ran for Trump in the 2016 presidential election. team of staff.

On Monday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jordan confirmed that he would ask Durham to testify before the committee next week. He has contacted the U.S. Department of Justice about his request.

