The Tufi Duek Summer 2024 collection – MONDO MODA

A Tufi Duek launches the Sunrise collection, a preview of Summer 2024. The brand presents its renowned tailoring with boldness, with unusual modeling, deconstructing the pattern of blazers, sets, jackets and dresses.

Ensuring a cool touch, characteristic tailoring elements such as waistband, pockets and lapels, gain reinterpretations of the label’s classic pieces.

In addition to having different lengths, the clothes have straight and structured models, always emphasizing the woman’s body.

Reflecting the hottest season of the year, the palette features bright colors, such as mint and lime green, sky blue and saturated red.

As for bringing a fresh touch, the neutral tones stand out through the use of beige and raw.

Always expressing its high quality, the pieces are developed in twills, crepes and tricolines and in natural fibers such as linen, cotton and viscose.

