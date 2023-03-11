by palermolive.it – ​​3 minutes ago

Guest of Bruno Vespa at ‘Five Minutes’, last night Carolyn Smith once again showed her unshakable strength, as well as showing her hair cut: she shaved again because the tumor returned.…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Carolyn Smith: «The tumor is back for the third time», and she is hoping for a new drug, appeared 3 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».