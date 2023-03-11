Home World “The tumor has returned for the third time,” and he hopes for a new drug
“The tumor has returned for the third time,” and he hopes for a new drug

“The tumor has returned for the third time,” and he hopes for a new drug

Guest of Bruno Vespa at ‘Five Minutes’, last night Carolyn Smith once again showed her unshakable strength, as well as showing her hair cut: she shaved again because the tumor returned.…

