“There’s a criminal deal which has been prepared since the beginning of this century for change the demographic composition of the country”. No, it is not the usual refrain of some European right-wing politician. To pronounce these words is the head of state of one of the countries beyond the Mediterranean: the Tunisia. Kais Saied has in fact started a real one hate campaign against the sub-Saharan immigrants, regular and non-regular, resident in the North African country. Last February 21, during a meeting of the National Security Council dedicated to solving the problems of the migratory phenomenon in Tunisia, Saied underlined the need to “quickly put an end to this phenomenon, above all because the uncontrolled immigrants from sub-Saharan Africa ” are responsible for “violence, crimes e unacceptable practices”. Saied then accuses the political parties of plotting against the Tunisian state having accepted “large sums of money after 2011 for the settlement of illegal immigrants” in the country. activists e civil society in Tunisia they immediately condemned Saied’s statements, defining them “racist” e “fascist”while the opposition has responded to the accusations and the president’s statements by warning against a repetition of the French far-right politician’s racist rhetoric Eric Zemmour in Tunisia.

The Maghreb countries themselves are beginning to sound the alarm in the face of the surge in migration. Here, it is Tunisia that wants to take urgent measures to protect its people. What are we waiting for to fight against the Great Replacement? — Eric Zemmour (@ZemmourEric) February 22, 2023

“The Great Replacement” – Not surprisingly, the former French presidential candidate was one of the first to praise Saied’s statements and, in a tweet, writes that “the countries of the Maghreb begin to raise the alarm in the face ofsurge in migration. This is Tunisia that wants to take urgent measures to protect its people. What are we waiting for to fight against the Great Replacement?”. The so-called “Great replacement“, in French, and one conspiracy theory far-right popularized by the French author Renaud Camus in nationalist circles that non-white immigrants could, through mass immigration, displace native populations and drastically change the demographics of a country. A workhorse of the extreme right-wing identity movements present on the European continent.

And not only that: despite the criticisms of activists, Saied’s latest statements have been supported by several Tunisians on social media. “The solution is expel them and strengthen the monitoring and verification of every person who is on Tunisian soil without a visa and illegally”, is just one of the comments. According to a 2022 survey commissioned by BBC News Arabic80% of Tunisians believe that the racial discrimination is a problem in your country, the highest figure in the region Middle East he was born in Nord Africa. And it is precisely this racism, evidently not only perceived, that Saied tries to ride with his populist rhetoric, placing the blame for economic and social problems on immigrants. L’African Union (UA) condemned the Tunisian president’s statements, warning against them “inciting racial hatred” and summoning the Tunisian representative to the AU for an urgent meeting. He then recalled that the member states of the AU are obliged “to treat all migrants with dignity”. On February 25, hundreds of people took to the streets of the Tunisian capital to ask the president to apologize to sub-Saharan migrants. “Down with fascism, Tunisia is an African country” were the chants shouted by the demonstrators.

Climate of hate – In Tunisia, therefore, the air is heavy and the climate of hatred towards immigrants has increased exponentially in recent weeks. On March 1st the Association of African students and interns in Tunisia (Aesat) urged its members not to go out except for emergencies and always carry i identity documents. In fact, Aesat complains that several students from sub-Saharan countries have been arrested despite their legal situation. “Although they were eventually released, one of them spent six days in detentionhalf of them without food. Therefore, it is not surprising that students do not dare to file a complaint during the attacks for fear of being victims of these unjustified arrests,” the association said in a press release. Meanwhile, Guinea e Ivory Coast they started to repatriate hundreds of their citizens. According to the newspaper The New ArabMore than 800 Ivorians have registered to be deported, many of whom had been in Tunisia for more than five years before being suddenly ordered to leave. According to the data of Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (Ftdes), circa 21 thousand migrants undocumented people from other parts of Africa are currently staying in the small North African country. Many irregular migrants from the Ivory Coast, from Cameroondal Ghana and from Guinea they in fact carry out low-paid and illegal jobs in an attempt to reach Italy and Europe in general. The current situation in Tunisia only accelerates this process, leading to possible uncontrollable situations throughout the Mediterranean.