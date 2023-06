SFAX (Tunisia) – In this crowded bar in Sfax, opening onto a dusty street, full of life and uncertainty, the song of Balti, the Tunisian rapper, resonates in the background.

Here everyone knows “Allo”, the mournful song of a boy who emigrated to Italy, suspended between nostalgia and remorse. “Where has my life gone? My youth?”, He asks his girlfriend on the phone, who has remained at home.

