The Turin Book Fair opens its doors. Lagioia welcomed like a star. «A thought for the tragedy in Emilia»

With the long queue at the entrance reserved for schools, the Book Fair opened at 10. Whole upcoming classesalready lined up for two on the escalators of the Lingotto station when the official inauguration had not yet begun.

At 11 at the Oval the ribbon cutting with the President of the Senate Ignatius LaRussa and the Minister to Sangiuliano culture. But the first to start were the boys, with the lesson of Sabino Cassese on democracy which inaugurated the Bookstock, the space for young readers.

At the official inauguration Nicola Lagioia is greeted with a wave, audience standing and applause. As you know, this will be your last Book Fair as director, then from next year the helm will pass to Annalena Benini. At this year’s inauguration, the current director was greeted like a star. «My first job in life was at the Salone – said Lagioia – who would have thought that I would then spend seven years here as director? It was a learning experience. The Salone has grown in recent years and today’s inauguration with the institutions is a great occasion. Italy is a country very rich in culture but the reading indexes have ample room for improvement».

But the biggest thanks go to the team and the editorial board, as he also pointed out Giulio BiinoPresident of the Readers' Club. "Human intelligence – she underlined, revealing that she also questioned ChatGpt about the Salone – must also convince those who do not read that books help to live better". In the meantime the Salon has grown and in the last 5 years it passed from 64 thousand to 115 thousand square meters of surface area, added Silvio Viale, president of "Turin, the city of books". «From this year – he added – the Industrial Union is back among the partners. The region and the host country are also returning.

Thought of Emilia A thought, however, from everyone goes to Emilia Romagna and the serious situation it is going through. More than a hundred men and 30 vehicles of the Piedmontese civil protection, he said Governor Alberto Cirio, were sent to the flood-affected areas. After a reminder reserved for Rolando Picchionias did the mayor too Stefano Lo Russor, Cirio thanked the institutions. “The presence of Minister of Culture Sangiuliano show attention – he commented – and just this morning with the mayor we were able to work on important dossiers for our region such as the Royal and Racconigi Museums”.

Cirio’s greeting The president said he opened 400 more new beds last week (ex Moi) speaking of the need to guarantee suitable accommodation for students. «It is the vocation of Piedmont – he concluded – and I don’t know if there is a lot of right or left at the Salone, here are the people». «The encounter between people – said Lo Russo – can make culture germinate». And in welcoming the presence of Albania as host country it reiterated its closeness to Ukraine. «Russia’s criminal aggression – she underlined – questions our continent. We must reject nationalisms and there is still a long way to go on civil rights, the environment, economic and ecological transition, through the ability to go against the tide. The point of view of culture is international and European».

As for the Royal Museums, among the projects mentioned, Minister Sangiuliano announced which will become «first class museum». "We'll be presenting soon a book law – he announced – with a fair book fee, a subsidized fee to safeguard bookshops as cultural principals and avoid depopulation of historic centres. We then imagine funding young people, under 30 o under 35, who want to open a bookstore in their city. The book is the instrument through which freedom can consolidate». Statements that follow some jabs at those who, says Sangiuliano, "want to make ideological barriers". A reference to the controversies of recent months on the presence of the right at the Salone. Precisely on that political side, however, there was a lack of representation at the Salone.

The Prime Minister of Albania Meanwhile, the emotion also comes from Elva Margariti, prime minister of Albania, who described the closeness of his people to the Italian one. “It is a great opportunity – he said – to show our Italian brothers and sisters in literary Albania”. And he then quoted ismail Kadare, one of the major Albanian writers who is inspired, starting from one of his works, the stand of Albania. “For years – continued Margariti – Albania was seen as a rock, but it is a rock with a soft heart in which to discover many things”.