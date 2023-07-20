The Turkish central bank raised interest rates for the second consecutive month

The Turkish central bank raised its key interest rates from 15 to 17.5 percent to reduce inflation. It is the second time in two months that this has happened, after years of unconventional and bizarre monetary policies promoted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had so far forced Turkish central bankers to keep rates low to stimulate the economy and gain support, letting inflation rise significantly.

It is possible that rates will be raised again, since according to Bank of America Turkish inflation should rise further, reaching 65 percent by May 2024 (in Italy, for comparison, it is 6.4 percent). However, as he writes il Financial Timesthe policies implemented by the new economy minister, the authoritative economist Mehmet Simsek, are apparently bearing the first results: Turkey’s foreign exchange reserves have increased by 14 billion dollars since the end of May, while foreign investors, who have largely abandoned Turkish financial assets in recent years, have injected 1.3 billion dollars into the stock market in recent weeks.

ADQ, one of the state-owned investment funds in the UAE’s Abu Dhabi emirate, said it will provide up to $8.5 billion to Turkey to support reconstruction efforts after the massive earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria last March, killing at least 51,000 people.

