For over a week, people who connect to the internet from Turkey have not been able to access Ekşi Sözlük, a social network halfway between Wikipedia and Reddit, considered an important space for free online discussions, as well as the most popular of those born and managed in Turkey. Since February 21, visitors have seen a screen with a bright orange box signed by the Turkish telecommunications authority, which says it has blocked the website.



The founder Basak Purut he wrote on Twitter which is trying to understand the reason: it has not yet been made clear by the Turkish government, which over the years has often resorted to similar decisions to silence the opposition. Twitter, for example, had been temporarily blocked after the massive earthquake that killed at least 45,000 people in early February.

In a statement, the managers of Ekşi Sözlük speculated that the reason for the blockage was due to the fact that a lot of criticism (and fake news) was circulating on the site about the way the Turkish government handled the relief efforts after the earthquake. “The state has been described as impotent and the site administrators have not been able to react quickly to the publication of false or defamatory content,” said the social network’s statement.

Ekşi Sözlük (which in Turkish means more or less “acid dictionary”) is a somewhat atypical social network: it was founded in 1999, and has sometimes been described as a mix between Wikipedia, Reddit and a traditional social network like Facebook. In theory it’s an online dictionary that anyone can edit, but it’s been used for decades as a space for free discussion, making extensive use of satire and sarcasm in discussing the day’s news and what’s happening in the country. Non the last twenty-four years, the site has gained a reputation for being a space where it is allowed to talk about anything – and above all about politics – without any interference from the moderators, who very rarely intervene even in the face of fake news and particularly toxic discussions .

Some call it “the sewer of the web”, but it is also a space particularly invaluable for Turks who are atheists, leftists or oppose for one reason or another the political positions of conservative President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who has ruled the country since 2014.

“I have never moderated content based on ‘factual correctness’ or based on a certain ideology or principle. My main view was that “everything is information”. I just wanted the entries to be in a dictionary-like format, that’s all.” he said il fondatore Sedat Kapanoglu a Forbes. “I didn’t know that my vision in Turkey was new. There were forums on the internet but almost always the moderators had a certain ideology and banned people who dared to criticize it. No one had thought of “allowing free speech” before. People quickly embraced the idea of ​​’freely building a huge source of information’ and the website’s popularity grew incredibly rapidly.’

Today «Ekşi Sözlük is immensely important, not only for freedom of speech in Turkey, but also for the free flow of news, as the mainstream media is controlled by the government» told the Guardian Turkish journalist Emre Kızılkaya. “Many free speech advocates in Turkey see this blockade by Ekşi Sözlük as yet another attempt by the Turkish government to dictate its own narrative, both on the issue of earthquake response and to stifle criticism ahead of the elections.”

It’s not the first time that Ekşi Sözlük clashes with the authorities: the courts have often asked his moderators to remove content deemed blasphemous or illegal. Kapanoğlu, the founder, was first questioned by the police over a post on the site in 2003, and estimated in 2011 that he was summoned by the authorities at least once a week to give a deposition in response to the libel complaint of politicians and ordinary users. Eventually, he moved to Silicon Valley after facing jail time for having blasphemous content on his platform.