He put on the “uniform”, then sat down at the cash register and started reading the barcodes of the products.

Izvor: Twitter/trtspor/printscreen

The devastating earthquakes that hit Turkey on Monday morning caused a lot of material damage and claimed thousands of lives, and almost the entire world joined in the relief effort. Messages of support and humanitarian aid are coming from all over the world, and one of the largest retail chains has decided to donate all the money earned in one hour to Turkey. He made sure that this action did not go unnoticed football team selector Stefan Kunc.

The former German striker, who spent part of his career in Turkey, has been a coach in that country since 2021, so he appeared in the supermarket to help. He is sat down at one of the cash registers in the market and worked his shift during which the goal was to collect as much money as possible to be forwarded. See what it looked like:

A National Team Coach Stefan Kuntz went to the branch of the country’s largest supermarket chain in his town in Germany and worked as a cashier for earthquake victims.pic.twitter.com/NfilsYg6RD — TRT Spor (@trtspor)February 11, 2023

This move by Kunc, who is as a coach of the young German national team, he was the European champion, caused a lot of attention on the spot, but also throughout the country. The German media quickly reported the information and footage from the scene, and his move delighted the Turks, who have been going through a lot of problems in recent days. Football fans welcomed the coach’s move and will surely remember that he was there for them even in extremely difficult moments.

