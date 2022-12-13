Edited by Li Zedong

According to surging news, on December 11, when Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health, was about to step down, SpaceX, which acquired Twitter, and Tesla boss Musk tweeted to mock him.In response, the White House criticized Musk’s behavior as “dangerous” and “disgusting.”

According to a Reuters report on December 12, White House press secretary Carlin Jean-Pierre said, “They are disgusting, they are divorced from reality, and we will continue to speak out.” She praised Fauci’s handling of the public health crisis , condemning Musk’s behavior as “dangerous” and “disgusting.”

The day before, Musk wrote in a tweet, “My pronoun is prosecution/Fauci.” Musk’s move has attracted a lot of criticism. American expert Peter Hotez called on Musk to delete this tweet: “It is this kind of ‘pseudoscience’ information that has caused tens of thousands of Americans to die from the new crown.”

It is understood that Fauci serves as the top medical adviser to US President Biden. He has successfully responded to health crises such as AIDS, bird flu and Ebola virus. Fauci previously said he planned to retire in December.

The veteran immunologist has served as an advisor to seven U.S. presidents and has more than 50 years of public service experience. But he has drawn criticism from the right, including former U.S. President Donald Trump, for his outspoken public health advice during the COVID-19 pandemic. They opposed protections such as vaccinations, social distancing and wearing masks that Fauci advocated.

Fauci has said he has faced death threats. Republicans have also warned that Fauci would be investigated if they took control of Congress in the midterm elections.

On the other hand, when U.S. stocks closed on December 12 local time, Tesla (TSLA) shares fell 6.27%, and its latest market value fell to US$525.859 billion. The market value evaporated by about US$35 billion (about 244.2 billion yuan) overnight. fell to its lowest level since November 2020. Since the beginning of this year, Tesla’s stock price has fallen by more than 54%.

After the stock price fluctuated sharply, Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s throne as the world‘s richest man was also shaken.On December 13, the latest data from the “Forbes” rich list showed that Musk had lost the throne of the world‘s richest mansurpassed by Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH, the parent company of Louis Vuitton.

It is worth mentioning that, on the eve of the “diving” of Tesla’s stock price, Musk expressed his latest views on “friend” Lucid Motors (LCID) through his personal social media. Musk hinted in his reply that Lucid Motors (hereinafter referred to as Lucid) may not be far from closing down.

The incident stems from a Business Insider report revealing an email from Lucid that contained an extremely aggressive tactic the company implemented to keep customers from canceling reservations for its Lucid Air electric sedan.

According to the report, the number of reservations for Lucid electric vehicles fell from 37,000 in the second quarter to 34,000 in the third quarter. The company believes that this is because some pre-orders have been delivered, but some customers have canceled their pre-orders. Lucid said in the email that “every customer cancellation is a failure for us,” and outlined a very aggressive strategy to avoid “failures,” such as requiring employees to call customers up to 14 times to prevent Order cancellations, or emails to prevent users from unsubscribing in order to achieve sales targets.

In this regard, Musk said that this aggressive approach is a terrible signal for the company,And said Lucid “can’t live long in this world。

Daily Economic News Comprehensive Surging News, Every Jingwang (Reporter Dong Tianyi）

