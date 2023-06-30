The turning point of the UN: an independent body will investigate the 130,000 Syrian “desaparecidos”

It took twelve years, an infinity of pain and the compact denunciation of the relatives of the victims and of a hundred humanitarian organizations but in the end the UN bandwagon managed to go through that little big stage so long awaited: with 83 votes in favour, 11 against and 62 abstentions the United Nations General Assembly approved the resolution establishing an independent body responsible for investigating the fate of 130,000 people estimated to be disappeared in Syria during the civil war.

E’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

