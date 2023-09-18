Home » The Twilight Singers will release boxset in October
The Twilight Singers will release boxset in October

“Black Out the Windows/Ladies And Gentlemen, The Twilight Singers” is he box set definitive of The Twilight Singerswhich after being announced months ago will finally see the light of day in October through One Little Independent in a limited edition. The box set will include thirteen vinyl records (six double albums and one EP), reimagined covers and an album of bonus titled “Etcetera”. You can get the box or one of the group’s albums that will be reissued in this same link.

“Etcetera” brings together rare and unpublished materials, among which is the version that The Twilight Singers made the hit of Prince “When Doves Cry.” Also included in the box is a book of essays about the band signed by the missing Mark Lanegan, Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses) y Steve Kilbey (The Church), among others, and never-shared photographs that trace the band’s history.

The Twilight Singers It is a project that promoted Greg Dulli in 1997 during a hiatus from his band The Afghan Whigs. When this group broke up, A fool He focused on The Twilight Singers and used it as an artistic vehicle for his musical exploration and expression. From their debut album “Twilight As Played By The Twilight Singers” (00), have published four full-length works and an EP.

