The Twin Souls is a powerful classic rock power duo made up of Martin and Guilhem, two brothers from Toulouse who made their recording debut in 2019 with their self-titled first album. A year later, that of the fateful 2020, they gave us the second one, which will be presented to us in the next few days in 10 locations in the state.

The complementarity of the French goes as far as exchanging instruments: guitar, drums, keyboard… On stage, there are no samples, no recorded tapes, everything is played live. They grew up listening to The Beatles, Led Zeppelin and Creedance Clearwater Revival thanks to parents with good taste in music, although they cite basic references to The Black Keys, Rival Sons and The Raconteurs. They also do not hide their attraction for a vintage approach to their music, from the composition to the format of their songs. At just over 20 years old, they are aware that “rock in France is a bit like playing flamenco in Belgium, it can exist”, although they are convinced that the electric guitar still has a future, and they are betting on it.