The two parts and complexity – mondoperio

The two parts and complexity

The two parts and complexity

Hamas’ ferocious attack is characterized by ruthlessness and terror. Not a classic war, which should have been preceded by a declaration of war. And the atrocities committed leave one shocked and speechless. The fact remains, then, that Israel is the only democracy in the area. Indeed, Marco Pannella’s ancient and apparently paradoxical hypothesis “two peoples, one State” is taking shape. Israel is already multi-ethnic and multi-religious, after all.
Looking, however, at the complex geopolitical tangle of the region – the increasingly fragile Palestinian National Authority in the West Bank, Hamas in Gaza, Southern Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Jordan itself and so on – the tendency to shun complexity to take refuge in reassuring dichotomous schemes, like fan groups, immediately emerges. For some, the Palestinians are a symbol and metaphor of disinherited and ignored humanity. And the Hamas attack turns into a sort of beggars’ revolt. In fact, for many years the Palestinian question had been removed from the international agenda, or so it seemed. In other words: the forgotten conflict. Forgotten like the demands of those populations. For others, next to that lighthouse, almost an outpost, of democracy and civilization that is Israel, only terror and barbarism loom. There would be no interlocutors.
Once again, together with passions, a lot of discernment is needed. Only way to extricate oneself from such a painful, troubled and complex affair.

