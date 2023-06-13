Home » the two-year-old boy who fell into the water died
the two-year-old boy who fell into the water died

Santiago Manzone, the two-year-old boy who was on the afternoon of Sunday 11 June 2023 fell into the pool of the house where he lived with his parents in via Castagnole in None he died in the early evening of today, Tuesday 13, at the Regina Margherita hospital in Turin where he had been transported by helicopter. The clinical picture after the cardiac arrest that had caught him following the drowning proved too serious to be treated by doctors. The investigations into the incident are carried out by the carabinieri of the city station, who have already listened to the two parents, the 37-year-old father and the 38-year-old mother, who are logically desperate for the tragedy that occurred.



