Overseas Network, October 1. According to the Syrian State News Agency, on September 30, local time, Syrian government forces intercepted and expelled a convoy of American troops at a checkpoint in Hasakah province in northeastern Syria.

The convoy, consisting of four military armored vehicles, was originally planned to cross rural areas in Hasakah province, the report said. On September 14, the Syrian government army checkpoint also expelled a US military convoy.

In recent years, the US military has frequently stolen Syrian oil resources. On September 28 and 29, the U.S. military dispatched a convoy to steal oil for two consecutive days, and transferred the stolen oil from northeastern Syria to bases in Iraq. In August this year, the US military stole oil from Syria more than eight times.

The U.S. military’s rampant oil theft has seriously damaged the Syrian economy and has drawn criticism from many parties. In a letter to the UN Secretary-General and the rotating presidency of the Security Council in August, the Syrian Foreign Ministry stated that from 2011 to June this year, the illegal presence of the US military in Syria and the illegal mining and illegal smuggling by armed forces supported by the US have sent oil and natural gas to Syria. , mining and other industries suffered huge losses, with direct and indirect losses amounting to US$107.1 billion. (Liu Qiang from Overseas Network)











