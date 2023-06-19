U.S. Congress Proposes Cuts to Pentagon Spending on Missiles to Kiev

Financial Associated Press, June 19, the US “Politico” (Politico) news network reported that US Republican lawmakers proposed in the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee to reduce the Pentagon’s plan to provide Kiev with $2.5 billion in spending on the manufacture of missiles. The report pointed out that the United States would like to reduce the allocation of missiles for defense spending.

The United States continues to provide weapons to Ukraine, but the whereabouts of many weapons are unknown. The Office of the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Defense recently released a report on the tracking and evaluation of the U.S. airlift of military supplies to Ukraine. It turned out that from the time the military supplies left the United States to the time they were handed over to Uzbekistan, the U.S. Department of Defense could not at all confirm that the quantity of supplies was comparable.

The report issued by the Office of the Inspector General of the US Department of Defense stated that the US Department of Defense staff in a military material transfer hub in Poland did not comply with transportation regulations and did not take necessary responsibility for the thousands of military materials they received and handed over to Ukraine. . The inspector general’s office found that some DOD personnel did not complete the necessary paperwork for shipments or handovers, or were unable to confirm the quantities of materials being handed over. The Department of Defense also did not have adequate accountability measures to ensure that the list of military materiel transferred to Ukraine was accurate and complete.

In three of the five shipments the inspector general’s office spot-checked, Defense Department personnel were unable to confirm that they received the same amount of supplies as were transferred to Ukraine.

In this regard, the guests interviewed by Russia Today TV said that this is nothing new in the history of American arms export, and behind this phenomenon, someone has gained benefits.

“Russia Today” TV guest Martin Armstrong:This was the case during the Afghan war, and it has always been. A lot of weapons ended up on the black market, and too many people profited from it and were implicated in it, so no one wanted to get to the bottom of it.

After the Russian-Ukrainian conflict began in February 2022, the United States and its allies began to continuously send weapons to Ukraine, and kept throwing swords. In April 2022, CNN quoted sources as saying that it was confirmed that the weapons provided by the United States would risk flowing into the black market after entering Ukraine.

CNN reporter Katie Lillis:We had brief pinpointing of the weapon, the source said. But when they are drawn into the war, we have almost no clue, they seem to fall into a huge black hole.

A former member of the U.S. Marine Corps pointed out that the various practices of the United States and the West show that in order to continue the proxy war of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, they do not care about the possible consequences of weapons flowing into the black market or even falling into the hands of terrorists.

Former U.S. Marine Corps member and political analyst Brian Bradick:The current situation is very similar to the situation in Syria. Western countries and their regional allies have sent weapons to Syria. It is obvious that many weapons have flowed into the hands of terrorist organizations, almost deliberately by the West. The same will happen to Ukraine. Weapons will fall into the hands of criminal groups and flow into the hands of other criminal groups around the world.

