Home World The U.S. dollar index stabilizes, the international gold price fluctuates and closes up丨On the market
World

The U.S. dollar index stabilizes, the international gold price fluctuates and closes up丨On the market

by admin
The U.S. dollar index stabilizes, the international gold price fluctuates and closes up丨On the market

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,
Use “Scan” to share webpages to Moments.

First Financial 2022-11-15 12:35:51

Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

International gold prices fluctuated and closed up on Monday. In terms of price, the international gold price opened at $1765.92 per ounce, the intraday high touched 1775.07, the lowest dropped to 1752.20, and finally closed at $1771.00 per ounce. In terms of economic data, industrial output in the euro zone recorded a monthly rate of 0.9% in September, higher than market expectations of 0.3%. But it is less than the previous value of 1.5%. In terms of macro events, U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen said in response to the fall in U.S. inflation data that the market should not rely too much on monthly indicators, and there are still many sectors that may continue to inject inflation, especially the housing market. Fed Vice Chairman Brainard said that the rapid tightening of monetary policy will lead to spillover effects in the economy, and slowing economic growth may be a more appropriate choice. The current appropriate approach should be to slow down the rate of interest rate hikes as soon as possible. In addition, the European Central Bank Deputy President Dorkins issued a speech that the European Central Bank will raise interest rates again. Affected by related factors, U.S. stocks closed down across the board yesterday, the U.S. dollar index stabilized, and the international gold price closed up in shock.

The U.S. dollar index stabilizes, the international gold price fluctuates and closes up丨On the market

International gold prices fluctuated and closed up on Monday. In terms of price, the international gold price opened at $1765.92 per ounce, the intraday high touched 1775.07, the lowest dropped to 1752.20, and finally closed at $1771.00 per ounce.
In terms of economic data, industrial output in the euro zone recorded a monthly rate of 0.9% in September, higher than market expectations of 0.3%. But it is less than the previous value of 1.5%. In terms of macro events, U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen said in response to the fall in U.S. inflation data that the market should not rely too much on monthly indicators, and there are still many sectors that may continue to inject inflation, especially the housing market. Fed Vice Chairman Brainard said that the rapid tightening of monetary policy will lead to spillover effects in the economy, and slowing economic growth may be a more appropriate choice. The current appropriate approach should be to slow down the rate of interest rate hikes as soon as possible. In addition, the European Central Bank Deputy President Dorkins issued a speech that the European Central Bank will raise interest rates again. Affected by related factors, U.S. stocks closed down across the board yesterday, the U.S. dollar index stabilized, and the international gold price closed up in shock.

This content is original by Yicai, and the copyright belongs to Yicai. Without the written authorization of CBN, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, copying or creating mirror images. Yicai.com reserves the right to pursue legal liability of infringers. For authorization, please contact Yicai Copyright Department: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  Harvard professor convicted by the US for links with China

You may also like

G20 summit: Will there be light on Taiwan...

USA, the justice department opens an investigation into...

Olympics, the mascot of Paris 2024 and that...

South Korea: The Prime Minister instructs to strengthen...

UN, world population exceeds 8 billion people

G20 Bali: today meeting between Meloni, Biden and...

Ukraine latest news. Zelensky: Peace is approaching. Kiev...

G20: “Nuclear threat inadmissible”. Melons: devastating impact on...

Meloni at the G20: “The impact of the...

G20, meeting Xi and Biden: Beijing in search...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy