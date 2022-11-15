Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,

First Financial 2022-11-15

International gold prices fluctuated and closed up on Monday. In terms of price, the international gold price opened at $1765.92 per ounce, the intraday high touched 1775.07, the lowest dropped to 1752.20, and finally closed at $1771.00 per ounce. In terms of economic data, industrial output in the euro zone recorded a monthly rate of 0.9% in September, higher than market expectations of 0.3%. But it is less than the previous value of 1.5%. In terms of macro events, U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen said in response to the fall in U.S. inflation data that the market should not rely too much on monthly indicators, and there are still many sectors that may continue to inject inflation, especially the housing market. Fed Vice Chairman Brainard said that the rapid tightening of monetary policy will lead to spillover effects in the economy, and slowing economic growth may be a more appropriate choice. The current appropriate approach should be to slow down the rate of interest rate hikes as soon as possible. In addition, the European Central Bank Deputy President Dorkins issued a speech that the European Central Bank will raise interest rates again. Affected by related factors, U.S. stocks closed down across the board yesterday, the U.S. dollar index stabilized, and the international gold price closed up in shock.

