Original title: The U.S. military will test an intercontinental missile again, saying it has notified Russia in advance

According to a report by the U.S. “Defense News Weekly” on September 6, a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Defense stated that a “Minuteman 3” intercontinental ballistic missile without a warhead will be test-fired at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on the 7th.

The spokesman added that the move was a routine test and Russia had been notified in advance.

This is the U.S. military’s second test launch of such a missile in less than a month since it tested the “Minuteman 3” intercontinental ballistic missile on August 16.

The “Minuteman 3” missile is an important part of the U.S. naval, land and air trinity strategic nuclear force and the only land-based intercontinental ballistic missile in active service in the U.S. military.

The U.S. military is planning to replace the more than 50-year-old “Minuteman 3” missile with a new generation of land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles.

