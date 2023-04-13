The “2+2” dialogue between the foreign and defense ministers of the United States and the Philippines will take place on Tuesday (April 11). General Yu Zongji, the former dean of the Political Warfare College of the National Defense University of the Republic of China, told Voice of Hope that this exercise is of great military significance!

The rivalry between the United States and China in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea is heating up. The “2+2” dialogue between the foreign and defense ministers of the United States and the Philippines will begin on the 11th. The two sides will discuss how the United States will use the newly opened military base in the Philippines. At the same time, the United States and the Philippines launched the largest-ever “Balikatan” joint exercise from April 11 to 28.

General Yu Zongji, the former dean of the Political Warfare College of the National Defense University of the Republic of China, said in an interview with a reporter from Voice of Hope that the United States and the Philippines are conducting this unprecedented life-fire exercise side by side, including jointly destroying ship targets at sea. The military significance is very great, and the purpose is very obvious.[Original Sound]: “In terms of geostrategy, the Pacific defense line built by the United States in the first island chain is the southwestern islands with Japan in the north, and the Bashi Channel all the way to Luzon Island in the south. This is already completed. The purpose It is very obvious that if the CCP launches an aggression against Taiwan, its two sea lines of communication will be cut off, and its fleet will not be able to enter the Philippine Sea and threaten the eastern part of Taiwan.”

General Yu Zongji said that it is worth noting that this exercise has expanded into maritime security, that is, coastal defense exercises. In fact, the US military is verifying its ACE agile combat deployment. Including the deployment of the Seahorse Mobile Rocket System (HIMARS) and the Reaper UAV (MQ-9). And these are the military systems that Taiwan will have in the future. It is the ambition to control the sea with land and block the Bashi Channel.

Recently, Reuters quoted a person familiar with the regional security situation as saying that the CCP has been conducting simulated naval and air attacks on “foreign military targets” in the waters off the southwestern coast of Taiwan. “Taiwan is not the CCP’s only target.” “Nikkei Asia” also pointed out: The CCP’s ambitions are not limited to this.

After all, if the CCP conducts exercises for such a long time, will it be like boiling frogs in warm water, gradually turning the Taiwan Strait into an inland sea that countries default to the CCP? General Yu firmly stated that it is basically impossible! He said[original sound]: “Then I believe that he will block or say that the sea area governs the middle line of the Taiwan Strait, or the periphery of the Taiwan Strait. Because this is an international waterway, there are too many countries involved, not just Taiwan, so basically it The degree of difficulty is very complicated. It is definitely not something that he can unilaterally determine or adopt this so-called jurisdiction over the sea. In addition, in terms of military affairs, we can see that the military strengthening of the first island chain also makes him want to use this The so-called naval blockade, or the attempt to slowly isolate Taiwan by boiling frogs in warm water, is actually impossible to realize.”

General Yu said that the series of U.S. military exercises around the Taiwan Strait is to stop the CCP’s practice of using legal warfare to change international perceptions.

Responsible Editor: Weizhen

All rights reserved by Sound of Hope, without the written permission of Sound of Hope, no reprinting is allowed, and offenders will be prosecuted.