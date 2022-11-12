[NTDTV, Beijing, November 12, 2022]US President Biden and Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping have yet to meet, and the two sides have exchanged fire ahead of time. White House National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan said on the 11th that after the “visit with Xi”, the United States will inform the Taiwan authorities about the meeting, a decision that triggered the Chinese Communist Party’s objection.

The US and China officially announced that Biden and Xi Jinping will attend the G20 Leaders Summit in Bali, Indonesia on November 14, and the two sides will hold a face-to-face “visiting meeting” outside the venue.

This summit is Biden’s first interview with Xi Jinping after taking office, and it is the first meeting between the two after they experienced major political waves in China. It is also the first meeting since the outbreak of the epidemic, so it has attracted much attention from the outside world.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said at a news conference on November 10 that after the “visit with Xi”, the United States will brief Taiwanese officials on the meeting.

“I believe (Taiwan) will feel very safe and comfortable with the position of the United States and the (President) regarding our support for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and our commitment to the Taiwan Relations Act. The U.S. Taiwan Relations Act commitment ensures that equipment is provided to Taiwan’s defense.” Sullivan Say.

As is customary, when the top leaders of the United States and China hold a summit, U.S. officials will brief Taiwanese officials on the situation before and after the meeting. However, this time, the CCP reacted fiercely to the U.S. announcement of the “visiting meeting” to Taiwan.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular press conference on the 11th that the U.S. decision was “very bad in nature” and China firmly opposed it.

Before the “visiting meeting” was held, the US and China exchanged fire in advance, causing concern.

According to previous introductions by high-level US officials, this “visiting meeting” will discuss Taiwan, the Russian-Ukrainian war, North Korea, climate change and other issues. But the summit is not expecting any concrete results, and the two sides will not issue a joint statement.

US President Biden said at a press conference on the 9th that the US will draw a “red line” on issues such as Taiwan and he will not make any fundamental concessions.

“When I talk to Xi, I hope both sides can clarify what their respective red lines are, what he thinks is the key to China‘s national interests, and what I know are key U.S. interests, and judge whether those interests are in conflict with each other. If there is one. Conflict, how to resolve it,” Biden said.

Current affairs commentator Tang Hao analyzed in the program “Crossroads of the World” that Xi Jinping is likely to want to play the Taiwan, North Korea, Germany and Saudi cards at the G20 and Xi Jinping meetings in exchange for compromises and concessions from the international community. Unchain the economy and technology to the CCP, so that the CCP can continue to prepare for war. Tang Hao believes that the next G20 and the visit to Xi will be a very important diplomatic battlefield.

Recently, the CCP and North Korea have created a war crisis in the Taiwan Strait and the Sea of ​​Japan. Tang Hao analyzed that Xi Jinping may play the “Taiwan card” and the “North Korea card” and use these two cards as bargaining chips to pressure the United States. For example, it requires the United States to lift trade tariffs and sanctions; to cancel the technology export control to the CCP, not to block the development of the CCP’s semiconductor industry; and to ask the United States not to intervene in the CCP’s war of aggression against Taiwan.

However, Tang Hao believes that it is almost impossible for the United States to let go of the Taiwan issue at present. Biden has predicted that he will discuss the Taiwan issue directly with Xi Jinping, and stressed that he will not make “fundamental concessions”.

