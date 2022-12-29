Original title: U.S. Supreme Court upholds Trump-era immigrant deportation order, Republican governor: Welcome, but not a permanent solution

[文/观察者网 刘程辉]On December 27, local time, the U.S. Supreme Court decided to temporarily maintain a fast-track deportation order for cross-border immigrants during the Trump administration with a vote of 5 in favor and 4 against, and announced that it will hear the case in February next year. Oral arguments in the case are expected to make a final decision in June next year. Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said he “welcomes” the court’s ruling, but it is not a permanent solution to America’s immigration problems. The Associated Press (AP) reported on the 28th that the ruling crushed the hopes of immigrants who tried to travel to the United States from Latin America and other places.

Associated Press: Supreme Court upholds immigration restrictions for now

The deportation order, commonly known as “Section 42,” was implemented by the Trump administration in March 2020, at the beginning of the outbreak of the new crown epidemic in the United States. Citing the provisions of the U.S. Code concerning public health and civil rights, the Trump administration has implemented collective deportation of immigrants attempting to illegally cross the land border into the United States on the grounds of epidemic prevention and control, without the need to individually assess the specific circumstances and circumstances of these immigrants. protection requirements. Fast-track deportation orders have led to a significant increase in the number of deportations and apprehensions of illegal immigrants. The Associated Press reported that the United States has deported 2.5 million illegal immigrants on the grounds of epidemic prevention and control.

Democratic President Joe Biden campaigned on a promise of a softer immigration policy than Trump and has sought to end expedited deportations since taking office. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tried in early April to end the policy, which was set to expire on May 23 this year. However, a federal district court judge in Louisiana ruled on May 20 that the expedited eviction order remains in effect. Since then, another federal judge in Washington said in November that “Section 42” must be terminated and brought the dispute to the Supreme Court.

Some immigrant advocates have also called for an end to the policy, saying it violates the U.S. obligation to protect “the persecuted” and arguing that it has become outdated with improvements in COVID-19 treatments. But on the other hand, 19 Republican-led state governments argue that once the fast-track deportation order is terminated, the current record number of illegal border crossings will rise sharply again.

The Supreme Court wrote in its ruling on the 27th that the above-mentioned 19 states “face a border immigration crisis, and policymakers have failed to agree on how to respond adequately.” These states believe that “the only way to alleviate the crisis is to order this court as soon as possible Instructs the federal government to continue to implement the ‘Section 42’ policy in the era of the new crown epidemic”.

“The exigencies on which this policy was based have long since ceased to exist,” Justices Neil Gorsuch and Ketanji Brown Jackson, who voted against, wrote in their dissent. The current border crisis is not a COVID-19 crisis.”

They also said, “Courts should not perpetuate executive orders made for one emergency just because elected officials fail to respond to another. We are the courts, not the decision makers of last resort.”

The other two justices who voted against were Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor, but they did not sign the dissent.

After the Supreme Court made its ruling, Biden, who was preparing to go on vacation in the Caribbean, told reporters that although “Article 42” should have ended long ago, the Supreme Court’s ruling must be implemented. “Obviously the Supreme Court will not make a decision until June, at which point we have to implement it. But I think it’s overdue,” he said.

White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre also stated on the 27th that the Biden administration “of course will abide by this order and prepare for court review.” She added, however, that “Section 42” is a public health measure, not an immigration enforcement measure, and should not be extended indefinitely.

At a news conference on the 27th, Republican Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds praised the court’s ruling, but he said it was not a permanent solution to the US immigration problem.

“I’m grateful that ‘Section 42’ is still in place to help stop illegal immigration across the U.S. southern border. But make no mistake, this is only a temporary solution to a crisis that President Biden and his colleagues have ignored for two years,” he said.

On the night of December 24, several buses full of immigrants in Texas sent dozens of immigrants near the residence of Vice President Harris (video screenshot)

It is worth mentioning that the immigration issue has become a key area of ​​bipartisan struggle in the United States. The overwhelmed Republican-led border states have frequently sent immigrants to New York, Washington and other cities run by Democrats to express their protests over the past few months. , while immigrants have become victims of American partisanship.

In September of this year, Republican Governor DeSantis of Florida arranged for two planes to “airlift” the illegal immigrants received by the state to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, “throwing them to other progressive states.” Shortly thereafter, two buses from Del Rio, Texas, arrived in Washington, D.C., dropping their load of 75 to 100 immigrants outside Harris’ home at the Naval Observatory. To show opposition to Biden’s immigration policy.

Just a few days ago on Christmas Eve (24th), several public buses full of immigrants from Texas stopped again in front of Harris’ residence in Washington, DC. Some migrants, wearing only short-sleeves, were forced out of their vehicles and taken to church by local volunteers, where they were given food and shelter. The White House quickly took aim at Texas Republican Governor Abbott, saying the buses were dispatched without coordination with local or federal authorities and calling it a “cruel, dangerous and shameful stunt.”