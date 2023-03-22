The parliament of Uganda, a country in East Africa with a population of 45 million, has approved a bill that criminalizes people belonging to a sexual minority. The law must now be signed by President Yoweri Museveni and for various reasons it is said that he will not be able to complete the entire process and enter into force, despite the fact that in the past the president has expressed discriminatory and intransigent positions towards homosexual people. If it were to happen, however, Uganda would become the first African country to ban and punish by law the mere act of identifying as gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans or queer. Over 30 African countries, including Uganda, already ban same-sex relationships.

The law provides for sentences ranging from ten years in prison to life imprisonment (and in some cases even the death penalty) based on the “gravity” of the violation. Cases of “aggravated homosexuality” include those in which one of the parties participating in sexual activity with someone of the same sex is a minor or HIV positive.

Same-sex sexual activity in Uganda was already punishable by prison under an old colonial law punishing “carnal knowledge against nature.” Under the new law, however, friends and family members of people who are part of the LGBTQ+ community would have a duty to report anyone who identifies with a sexual minority to the authorities. Individuals or institutions that support or fund LGBTQ+ rights activities or organizations, or publish, broadcast and distribute materials on their behalf also risk prosecution and imprisonment.

The doubts about the entry into force of the law do not depend so much on the positions of Museveni, who already in 2014 had signed a similar text then blocked by the Ugandan Constitutional Court. They depend on the fact that the president recently made it a priority to maintain good relations with Western countries, which had already protested nine years ago and which could also react very negatively on this occasion. In short, the pressures of Western countries could push Museveni to reconsider and not sign.

Uganda was already a very conservative country, where it was difficult to live as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. In recent years, however, conspiracy theories have spread, especially online, accusing unspecified “international forces” of wanting to promote homosexuality in the country to corrupt its society. The decision of the Anglican church – which includes 35 percent of the Ugandan population – to recognize civil marriages between people of the same sex has also become a major issue of confrontation in the country.

The belief that homosexuality is imported from the West is quite widespread in many African countries, e according to the reporter Laetitia Leunkeu “is ridden by some political and religious leaders to feed popular concerns and keep their legislation unchanged, which encourages the persecution of homosexual people and, in particular, young gay men”.

However, this belief is “in contrast with the historical reality and anthropological research on the continent”, continues Leunkeu: “studies confirm the colonial roots of current African conservatism: it is homophobia, or rather the criminalization of homosexual relationships, which is imported by the colonial powers at the time of the partition of Africa, to then be subsequently strengthened by the action of US and, in other contexts, Islamic religious groups».