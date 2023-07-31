The UK to grant new oil and gas licenses in the North Sea

Loading player

The UK Government he got busy to grant at least one hundred new licenses for the exploration of oil and gas fields in the North Sea. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the decision was part of the country’s efforts to become more energy independent, but it was criticized by environmental organizations and also by Labour, in opposition.

Per to justify the new licenses Sunak quoted Vladimir Putin saying that it is clear to everyone how the Russian president, especially after the start of the invasion of Ukraine, has “exploited energy, cutting off supplies and blocking the growth of countries all over the world“. The prime minister added that it was now “crucial to strengthen our energy security and take advantage of this independence to bring cheaper and cleaner energy to UK homes and businesses”.

Sunak also said that the new licenses will create more than 200,000 jobs and that another 50,000 will come from two new carbon dioxide capture and sequestration (CCS) sites: a process which, simplified, involves capturing the CO2 leaving industrial processes, such as power plants, treat it and then transfer it to dedicated storage areas, often underground.

The first CCS plant was built at the end of the 1990s off the coast of Norway, and allows about 1 million tons of CO2 to be stored underground per year. Currently the biggest system of CCS has been in operation since 2010 in Texas, and has an annual capacity of 8 million tons of CO2, equivalent to those produced by 2 million cars. This technology, as well as being very expensive, is criticized by some environmental groups, who say it is a distraction from the main objective, that is to eliminate fossil fuels, and that it is indeed a justification for their continued exploitation.

The announcement of the granting of new licenses in the North Sea has received a lot of criticism: the Labor Party, which has said it wants to block new extractions, has questioned the commitments made by Sunak regarding the fight against climate change. At the end of June, the minister for the Commonwealth, Energy, Climate and the Environment, Zac Goldsmith, had justified his resignation with very similar criticisms: he had accused the government of “apathy” in matters of the environment and Sunak of being essentially “disinterested” in the matter.

Mike Childs, head of the network of environmental associations Friends of the Earth, commented on the decision on the new licenses by saying that “climate change is already affecting the planet with unprecedented fires and heat waves around the world” and that the concession new exploration will have no real impact on the country’s energy security “since these fossil fuels will be sold on international markets and will not be reserved for the United Kingdom”. Some groups and associations such as WWF and Greenpeace have in turn sent a letter to Sunak writing, among other things, that the prime minister uses the environmental issue as a “political soccer ball”: to recover consensus in a moment of difficulty for the own political area due to the scandals that led to the resignation of Boris Johnson, the increase in inflation, the strikes of large sectors of workers and the health crisis.

According to a recent survey by the YouGov company, 65 per cent of Britons say they are concerned about the consequences of climate change, but add that they oppose most measures which would require a personal effort to limit it. Sunak, according to critics, would therefore be exploiting this situation.

Last week the British Conservatives, despite being underdogs, kept the London seat of Uxbridge left vacant by the resignation of Boris Johnson: the winning candidate, Steve Tuckwell, attributed his result to the rejection of the new plan by the Labor mayor of London , Sadiq Khan, per extend the taxation on the most polluting cars to some areas of the city.

Days ago Sunak had finally said to be on the side of families who need their cars and had called Labor “anti-motorists”. Responding to the latest criticisms of the granting of new licences, the prime minister confirmed that the UK intends to remain committed to the goal of net-zero emissions in 2050, but also added that this goal will be achieved in a “proportionate and pragmatic way”, without additional costs or disadvantages for citizens.

