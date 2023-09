LONDON – Il United Kingdom is considering introducing a total smoking ban for future generations. According to rumors published today by Guardianthe prime minister Rishi Sunak would like to gradually increase the minimum age for purchasing cigarettes, to the point of prohibiting the purchase for all those born on or after 1 January 2009: a measure which, if maintained in force, in the long term would effectively make tobacco consumption illegal for everyone.

