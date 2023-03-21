Speaking on Tuesday after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on a visit to Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin commented the intention, announced on Monday by the United Kingdom, to supply Ukraine with shells containing depleted uranium, together with other means and ammunition. Putin said that if the UK will send actually in Ukraine shells with depleted uranium Russia «will act accordingly».

The intention was announced on Monday, in a hearing in the House of Lords, by Annabel Goldie, speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Defense and said that the missiles with depleted uranium are “highly effective in targeting tanks and armored vehicles ». The UK’s intention to supply Ukraine with depleted uranium shells had initially gone very quiet in the country, but talks came up again on Tuesday, after the matter was commented by both Putin and the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, according to whom “another line has been crossed and fewer and fewer remain”. After the words of Putin and Shoigu the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom he confirmed the intention and added that depleted uranium is a “standard component”, which the British army “has been using for decades” and that “Russia knows it”.

Depleted uranium is a by-product obtained as a waste of the uranium enrichment process (which is used to produce energy or nuclear weapons): it is effective, but radioactive, albeit less than natural uranium; which is why – although it has also been used in recent decades and although its effects are still partly debated – many are against its use.