NEW YORK – An unusual photo posted by the Ukrainian ambassador to the United Nations, Sergei Kyslytsya, on his Twitter profile. The image portrays the diplomat with a raised middle finger and a T-shirt with a message that explicitly states the obvious sender: “Fuck you Putin“. The post is framed by a short comment in which Kyslytsya speaks of the intervention at the Security Council by President Putin’s envoy referring to the latter with the name “Putler”, in reference to the German dictator.

