The Ukrainian counter-offensive will last months: now the first assaults to find the holes in Putin’s defenses

Russian, American and Ukrainian sources – but the Ukrainian ones are very tight-lipped and admit almost nothing – they say that the long-awaited counteroffensive of Ukraine to reconquer territories occupied by Moscow’s soldiers she set out in the East and South of Ukraine, in the regions of Donetsk e you Zaporizhzhia. The Russian Defense is the one that talks the most, because it is not obliged to cover what is happening under a blanket of secrecy, and declares that Ukrainian troops aboard armored vehicles have tried to advance in five sectors of the front.