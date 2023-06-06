Home » The Ukrainian counter-offensive will last months: now the first assaults to find the holes in Putin’s defenses
World

The Ukrainian counter-offensive will last months: now the first assaults to find the holes in Putin’s defenses

by admin
The Ukrainian counter-offensive will last months: now the first assaults to find the holes in Putin’s defenses

Russian, American and Ukrainian sources – but the Ukrainian ones are very tight-lipped and admit almost nothing – they say that the long-awaited counteroffensive of Ukraine to reconquer territories occupied by Moscow’s soldiers she set out in the East and South of Ukraine, in the regions of Donetsk e you Zaporizhzhia. The Russian Defense is the one that talks the most, because it is not obliged to cover what is happening under a blanket of secrecy, and declares that Ukrainian troops aboard armored vehicles have tried to advance in five sectors of the front.

See also  Christians in Lebanon do not extinguish Christmas spirit amid poverty and political crisis - Vatican News

You may also like

Between Moscow and Beijing friendship with limits and...

“Watergate” prosecutor talks about Trump’s “confidential document gate”:...

the images of the uncontrolled water flowing out...

Ukraine latest news. Chief Wagner against Moscow, the...

A major dam in southern Ukraine has been...

Daily horoscope for June 6 | Fun

Sham Shui Po female murder case | An...

Ukraine-Russia war, today’s news | Kiev claims advance...

He dies by suicide after a group sexual...

Ukraine latest news. Moscow, Nova Kakhovka dam partially...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy