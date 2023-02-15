Home World The Ukrainian defense minister shows journalists the clutch bag with the drawing of a military jet: the video after the NATO meeting
World

The Ukrainian defense minister shows journalists the clutch bag with the drawing of a military jet: the video after the NATO meeting

by admin
The Ukrainian defense minister shows journalists the clutch bag with the drawing of a military jet: the video after the NATO meeting

Defense Minister of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikovpresented himself at the Ramstein format meeting and at the ministerial Nato with a cover which depicted the technical diagram of a jet. At one point Rezhnikov walked towards the reporters and the cameras, took his purse, spread it out and showed the drawing of the jet. And to those who asked him where he expected the fighter jets to come from, he replied with a joke: “From the sky”.

The article The Ukrainian defense minister shows journalists a clutch bag with a drawing of a military jet: the video after the NATO meeting comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

See also  The seven mysterious deaths of Russian oligarchs (five linked to Gazprom)

You may also like

Daily horoscope for February 15, 2023 | Magazine...

Together again!A nitrate truck rolls over in the...

It’s the hunt for the owl Flaco, who...

The Church of Portugal is accused of sexual...

Japan’s Sakurajima volcano erupts again!The smoke column is...

Jets and atomic submarines, the maneuvers of the...

Atomic Heart invites us to automaton destruction with...

The 1975 announce their big show at Finsbury...

Haley announces his candidacy, challenges Trump for the...

A new mysterious suicide in Russia at war:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy