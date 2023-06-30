The Ukrainian minister Kuleba to Travaglio on La7: “Negotiations? Only when Russia withdraws from our territories”. And he mentions the Champions League

Compare to Half past eight (La7) between the foreign minister ofUkraine, Dmytro Kulebaand the director of Daily factMarco Travaglioon whether to start negotiations with Russia now.

Travaglio begins by saying that Italy, although divided on sending arms to Kiev, is all united in wishing Ukraine to win and to repel “the criminal invasion of Russia”.

Then he dwells on the negotiations, quoting American military experts according to which there is little chance that Ukraine will be able to recover all the territories occupied by Russia in a few years: “General Mark Milleywho is the Chief of Staff of the US Army, is skeptical and claims that the current stalemate would be ideal for starting negotiations“.

The director of the Fatto therefore asks the minister if he has ever thought of the worst eventuality, i.e. not being able to recover the territories and having to be forced into subsequent negotiations with many more deaths: “Do not think that one day or the other you will be able regret not having called for a ceasefire in time?”.

The minister replies with a football metaphor: “I like football and I imagine you do too. Let’s pretend that an Italian team has to play against a German or English team finale in the Champions League. Would she put herself in the worst situation? Wouldn’t you focus on trying to win? If you start the game with the idea that you will eventually lose, you will never win. And I assure you that it works the same way in war. We are willing to negotiate with Russia, once it withdraws from Ukrainian territory. It will happen. We will win”.

Labor replies: “His football metaphor would be perfect if the game was about to start. I also like football. If you play on the pitch and after a year and a half a team scores 5 goals, as happened to you with the occupation of Crimea and then 4 of your regions and with your counter-offensives that have more or less grazed the posts without ever hitting them, a problem arises with your allies. I mentioned General Milley, the head of all the US military, not a friend of Putin. And he says you won’t be able to equalize those 5 goals and score the sixth”.

And he asks the minister if he is so convinced that the US, with the skepticism that exists in military leaders regarding the Ukrainian counter-offensive, will maintain the same level of financial and military support that they have guaranteed for many years.

Kuleba relaunches with a new football metaphor, recalling the Champions League final between Milan and Liverpool on 25 May 2005, a match that ended on penalties with the defeat of the AC Milan team: “It was a very fascinating match. There was Shevchenko, the best Ukrainian footballer. After the first half, Milan, who dominated far and wide on the pitch, won 3-0. I’m sure I don’t have to remind you how the match ended. I was rooting for Milan and I was very sick after that final. In short, this is an intellectual game“.

With regard to the US generals, the minister recalled that 3 days after the Russian invasion, the NATO generals gave Ukraine a maximum of 10 days to live. And he comments: “They are certainly the top experts, but when I hear their arguments, I reply: ‘Guys, your job is to be skeptical, mine is to win”.