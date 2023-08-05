The Ukrainian ports on the Danube have become essential

In Ukraine in recent weeks the river ports on the Danube, along the border with neighboring Romania, have assumed ever greater importance. Ukraine began to use them more and more for exports of grains and other food resources especially after Russia’s withdrawal from the grain agreement: since July 2022 the agreement allowed ships loaded with Ukrainian grains departing from ports on the Black Sea to leave the country safely despite the war. By withdrawing from the agreement, Russia has resumed attacking ports and effectively blocking maritime traffic to and from Ukraine: river ports have thus become one of the few export routes left open.

The main Ukrainian ports on the Danube there are three and they are located in Izmail, Reni and Ust-Danube, in the lower part of the river and near the outlet to the Black Sea. Through the Danube, which is the second longest river in the European Union (almost 3,000 km), the Ukraine can access the sea or connect to several European states.

River ports do not have the same capacity as sea ports: the river waters are shallower, and goods are therefore mainly moved by barges, capable of carrying smaller loads. Normally the barges departing from Ukrainian river ports and bound for the sea travel a short distance to the port of Constance, Romania, where the goods are then loaded onto larger ships or onto trucks that transport them overland. This type of operation greatly limits the quantities that can be exported, but in recent weeks it has made it possible not to interrupt them completely.

Before the start of the Russian invasion, the Ukrainian ports on the Danube were considered a secondary option, used for about 4 percent of exports. Today it is estimated that they are used for about a third of all agricultural exports, including cereals (of which Ukraine is one of the largest exporters in the world). In recent months, the majority of vessels leaving Ukrainian river ports have headed out to sea, while a smaller number have traveled upriver to other European countries.

Ukraine had already started using its river ports more intensively in the first weeks of the war, over a year and a half ago, when several port cities on the Black Sea became targets of attacks and the Russians took control of some of the main Ukrainian seaports. Dmytro Barinov, head of the Ukrainian Port Authority, ha said al New York Times that already then many maritime pilots active on the Black Sea were transferred to river ports, bringing the total number of pilots active in Danube ports from 15 to 71.

Although these ports have reduced capacities, their importance had progressively grown even after the formalization of the grain agreement, reached after months of negotiations and considered fundamental: in the first months of the Russian invasion, exports from the Black Sea ports had been blocked, causing a very serious food crisis in various countries of the world, especially in the Middle East and Africa. The blockade had also rotted huge quantities of export-ready grain and other grains in the early months of the war, but the deal eventually resolved some of the crisis, allowing exports to recover.

As early as last April, assuming a possible future withdrawal of Russia from the agreement, Ukraine had already started investing to strengthen its river ports. Of the three ports, Izmail was particularly strengthened, thanks too to funding from foreign governments, such as the United States.

When Russia finally decided at the end of last July to withdraw from the agreement and to impose a new blockade, the importance of the river ports on the Danube became even clearer. Announcing the withdrawal, the Russian Defense Ministry said that starting July 20, “all ships bound for Ukrainian Black Sea ports will be considered as potential military cargo vehicles.” The Russian warning has led many ships to suspend their operations, and very few others to continue them, in some cases heading right towards the Ukrainian ports on the Danube, in particular that of Izmail.

