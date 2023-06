The head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service, Kyrylo Budanov, shoots a thirty second video and doesn’t say a single word. Remain silent, absolute silence. Only at the end does he hint at a sly smile: “News are on the way. The plans require silence”, is written in the caption.

It is a trumpet call at zero volume, but no less bombastic than that of the cavalry in the assault: it launches a new active phase of the Ukrainian war of liberation, and in a few hours the results are seen.