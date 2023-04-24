Home » The Ukrainians bypass the Dnieper and prepare the counter-offensive




DROBYSHEVE (Lyman) – A cloud of Ukrainian forces have jumped the river. The Dnieper, just in front of Kherson, capital of the southernmost region, already conquered last November 11th. Now these vanguards are fighting on the outskirts of Oleshky, on a strip of land that seemed impossible to conquer. The news was given by the American study center Institute for the Study of War, an organization based in Washington financed by a group of companies supplying the US Ministry of Defense.

