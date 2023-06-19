The umpteenth trial of Alexei Navalny has begun

Monday in the courtroom of a remote Russian maximum security prison it started yet another trial against Alexei Navalny, considered the main political opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Navalny has been in prison since 2021 on charges that the vast majority of commentators and freedom of expression experts consider laughable, exactly like those contested in the trial that began on Monday.

Navalny appeared before a judge to defend himself against some rather vague charges formalized two years ago, which include the accusation of “extremism” and the promotion of Nazism. If convicted, he risks getting a sentence of up to 30 years in prison: as of 2021 he is already serving two sentences of around 12 years in total.

Nobody expects Navalny to get a fair trial. In Putin’s Russia, political opponents are systematically convicted on very flimsy charges, in trials that according to the main international human rights organizations are little more than a farce.

Even the first hearing of the trial that started today followed this trend. No journalists were admitted to the courtroom, set up in the maximum security prison where Navalny is located, in Melekhovo, about 250 kilometers east of Moscow. The trial could only be followed from another room in the prison, with a streaming link. In the first few minutes the audio and video of the streaming link were bad. Shortly after the streaming was deactivated: once the hearing was over, the court announced that the judge had decided to suspend the live broadcast, citing security reasons.

Mediazonaone of the few remaining independent media in Russia, he wrote that for two hours the journalists who tried to follow the trial remained staring at a blank screen, waiting for the live broadcast to start again. Then they were let out by prison staff.

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is on trial in a new case that could see him locked up for decades. Proceedings are *in a prison* and nobody is allowed into the room. They’re about to shut off the video, making the trial totally secret pic.twitter.com/0P5xo4UPmr — max seddon (@maxseddon) June 19, 2023

It is unclear how the hearing ended. Associated Press, without explaining exactly how he obtained this information, he wrote that during the hearing Navalny took the floor to reject the accusations of extremism, calling them “absurd”, and more generally arguing that the whole case against him had very fragile foundations . On his official channels, neither Navalny nor his collaborators have yet commented on what happened during the hearing.

In Melekhovo prison Navalny lives in conditions deemed incompatible with the rights of prisoners guaranteed in the West. He is locked up in a two-by-three-metre cell, cannot receive visitors or communicate easily with the outside world. Some time ago Associated Press he wrote that prison guards often play him patriotic songs and Putin’s speeches.

However, Navalny continues to enjoy a certain following in Russia, despite the strong repression. In early June, 109 people were arrested in 23 Russian cities for demonstrating in support of Navalny on his 47th birthday.

