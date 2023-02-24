Today, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution calling on Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine.

Source: UN

The resolution was adopted with 141 votes “for”, seven “against” and 32 abstentions. The resolution was supported by the representative of Bosnia and Herzegovina at the UN, Sven Alkalaj, as well as the ambassadors of all countries in the region.

China, India and Iran were among the countries that declared themselves abstentions.

The General Assembly earlier rejected two amendments to the resolution proposed by Belarus.

One of the amendments suggested removing the requirement that Russia withdraw its forces. In the second, it calls for peace talks and an end to the delivery of weapons to the conflict zone.

The President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, announced on Thursday “that the ruling coalition in BiH could fall apart” due to disagreements on the attitude towards the war in Ukraine.

Dodik told reporters on Thursday in Banja Luka that he was dissatisfied with BiH joining the resolution of the United Nations General Assembly and that he considered the vote of BiH ambassador to the UN, Sven Alkalaj, to be illegal.

Alkalaj was instructed to vote for the resolution proposed by Ukraine by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Minister Elmedin Konaković, and Dodik noted that it was in contradiction with the current laws because the consent of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina was not obtained.

Serbian member and chairperson of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Željka Cvijanović, sent a letter to Konaković today, in which she also points out that the Presidency is exclusively responsible for conducting the foreign policy of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“As you, with your letter of February 22, 2023, ignored the position of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on the issue of joining and co-sponsoring the Resolution in question, the Cabinet of the Serbian member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina demands from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the content of its instructions to the DKP Network of Bosnia and Herzegovina, including the specific case , strictly align with the positions of the Presidency. In this particular case, in accordance with the result of the harmonization procedure within the Presidency, the only formal position that the representative of BiH can present at the 11th emergency special session of the UN General Assembly jeste restraint on the issue of compliance with the Resolution, i.e. refusal to accept co-sponsor status.”

