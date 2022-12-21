Home World The UN calls for an end to the violence in Burma in the first resolution in decades
World

The UN calls for an end to the violence in Burma in the first resolution in decades

The United Nations Security Council has adopted a resolution on the situation in Burma for the first time in decades, calling for an end to the violence and the release of all political prisoners, including the former leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The Security Council had never managed to overcome disagreements over the country and had never gone beyond formal declarations, but today’s resolution passed with 12 votes in favor and none against.

