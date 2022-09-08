Home World The UN: Covid has brought the planet back 5 years
World

The UN: Covid has brought the planet back 5 years

by admin
The UN: Covid has brought the planet back 5 years

NEW YORK – Health, life expectancy and standard of living, education: the Covid brought the world back five years. A report of the United Nations published today indicating that the war in Ukraine it could make the situation even worse. For the first time since its creation more than 30 years ago, the Human Development Index has declined for two years in a row, in 2020 and 2021, returning to the level of 2016. According to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) this “immense decline” affects more than 90% of the countries of the planet.

See also  United States, Congress may have Trump's tax returns

You may also like

Memphis, Facebook massacre live in several shootings: what...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government’s portal website focuses on...

Vietnam, 32 dead in Karaoke fire

Palestinian killed in the West Bank after an...

US media: Foreign nuclear capability documents found in...

Ukraine, latest news. Melitopol, Putin’s party headquarters blown...

RCEP: The Ballast Stone Effect of Regional Trade...

Stone Age surgery: Ancient amputation marks oldest known...

Analysis: Li Zhanshu’s visit to Russia and other...

Usa, announces murder and executes it live Facebook:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy