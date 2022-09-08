NEW YORK – Health, life expectancy and standard of living, education: the Covid brought the world back five years. A report of the United Nations published today indicating that the war in Ukraine it could make the situation even worse. For the first time since its creation more than 30 years ago, the Human Development Index has declined for two years in a row, in 2020 and 2021, returning to the level of 2016. According to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) this “immense decline” affects more than 90% of the countries of the planet.