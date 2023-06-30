The UN creates a body to investigate the “desaparecidos” of Syria: 100,000 people disappeared in the last 12 years

NEW YORK. The UN General Assembly has created an “independent institution” to “clarify” the fate of thousands of people who have disappeared in Syria over the past 12 years, as families and human rights activists have repeatedly called for. 83 member countries voted in favor (including Italy), 11 against and 62 abstained. According to NGOs, since the outbreak of the popular uprising in 2011, around 100,000 people have disappeared.

