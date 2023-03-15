Article 208a criminalizes ‘insulting’ another person, and as the term “insult” is very subjective and open to various interpretations, there is a risk of arbitrary interpretation.

The UN special rapporteurs for the protection of the right to freedom of opinion and the right to freedom of peaceful assembly have asked the authorities of Republika Srpska to withdraw the amendments to the Criminal Code of the RS criminalizing defamation.

This reaction followed the initiative of several civil society organizations, among which was Transparency International in BiH.

They analyzed the articles of the law in detail and warned that an arbitrary interpretation of numerous provisions could serve to suppress freedom of speech and expression.

As stated, Article 208a criminalizes the ‘insult’ of another person, and as the term “insult” is very subjective and open to the most diverse interpretations, there is a risk of arbitrary interpretation, which may preclude political cartoons or satire against political figures, which are permitted forms of expression.

Also Article 208c(1). criminalizes if someone “conveys anything from the personal or family life of a person that may harm his honor or reputation” and the proposed provision did not establish reasonable exceptions, such as disclosure in the public interest.

It also states that certain provisions may have adverse effect on press freedom by encouraging journalists to self-censor, and it is particularly emphasized that the fines are disproportionately high.

“The imposition of prison sentences based on the draft amendments to Article 340 allows serving a prison sentence of up to two years. In this regard, we would like to repeat the statement of the Human Rights Committee, which emphasizes that a prison sentence can never be an appropriate punishment for defamation.”state the UN rapporteurs who, in their letter, recognized the initiative of civil society organizations on the procedural shortcomings of the adoption of the law.

That is why the authorities were asked to explain the procedural omissions pointed out by the TI BiH to the Legislative Committee of the National Assembly of the RS because the text of the preliminary draft and the draft differ, more precisely the provisions on defamation were inserted later in order to avoid public participation.

“We have been informed that two different versions of the draft amendment were published, the first in February, although no one seems to have seen the draft at the time, and the authorities stating that there was no draft, and the second draft on March 3. It appears, however, that the chapter on crimes against honor and reputation was not included in the first version. In the explanation of the draft amendments published on March 3, 2023, the Ministry of Justice indicated that it had not received any comments or proposals by the set deadline of seven days after the publication of the draft in February.”say reporters who are looking for an explanation of how the Ministry ensured the implementation of adequate public consultations.

It is also recalled that the Human Rights Committee has emphasized that defamation laws “they must not, in practice, serve to stifle freedom of expression”and that States should consider decriminalizing defamation, which Bosnia and Herzegovina did, setting a good example in the region 20 years ago.

Reporters state that they would the adoption of these changes represented a major setback in the legal framework for the protection of freedom of expression in BiH. Also, the proposed amendments would be contrary to the global trend of decriminalization of defamation, which includes the European region, where several EU member states and countries with EU candidate status have abolished criminal defamation, or have taken steps towards its abolition.

Practice in the States has shown that criminal defamation laws are often used against journalists, political opponents, human rights defenders, and other persons who are critical of government officials and policies. The prosecutorial powers of the State are actually used to silence legitimate political criticismit is stated in the letter signed by Irena Kan, Special Rapporteur for the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression and Clément Nyaletsossi Voule, Special Rapporteur for the right to freedom of peaceful assembly and association.

