The international community strikes a new diplomatic blow against Iran, in response to the bloody repression implemented by the Tehran regime against protests in support of women’s rights. The UN has approved a resolution proposed by the United States aimed at “removing Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women for the remainder of its 2022-2026 mandate with immediate effect”. The 54 members of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (Ecosoc) approved the text with 29 votes in favor (with EU support), eight against (Bolivia, China, Kazhakstan, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Oman, Russia, Zimbabwe ) and 16 abstentions. The latter are Bangladesh, Belize, Botswana, Congo, Ivory Coast, Esawatini, Gabon, India, Indonesia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mexico, Solomon Islands, Thailand, Tunisia, Tanzania.

“This vote is another sign of growing international consensus on Iran and calls for accountability,” White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement. The United States is working with our allies and partners around the world to hold Iran accountable for the abuses it is perpetrating against its own people, especially peaceful protesters, women and girls, and for the violence it is causing against its people Ukrainian, as well as its destabilizing actions throughout the Middle East region”. “Today’s resolution is important. It will resonate around the world and responds to the call of the voices of civil society in Iran,” said US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield. “We are talking about the main UN body to promote gender equality and women’s emancipation – she continues – It cannot do its job if it is undermined from within”.

The Commission on the Status of Women meets annually in March and aims to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment. It was US Vice President Kamala Harris in early November who expressed the will of the United States to remove Iran from the body after the death of Mahsa Amini and other young women and the brutal repression of protests. Among the co-sponsors of the text are Albania, Australia, Canada, Guatemala, Israel, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Great Britain. The common position of the 12 EU members in the Commission however is not to co-sponsor the resolution but to vote in favour. “Italy with EU Member States voted Yes to the expulsion of Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women, in response to the crackdown on peaceful protesters who demand freedom from violence and discrimination,” underlines the tweet. Italian Representation to the United Nations led by Ambassador Maurizio Massari.

The measure approved in the Glass Palace caused an outcry from Iran and the states aligned with the Teheran regime. For Russia and China, the resolution “will create a very dangerous precedent”. The delegate of Russia during the meeting said: “We are deeply sorry for the death of Mahsa Amini, but did we meet after the death of George Floyd?”. While the Chinese colleague underlined that the expulsion of Iran “will not facilitate the solution of the problems but will increase the confrontation”, and Beijing “rejects divisions and confrontation”. Venezuela, on the other hand, defined the resolution as an attack on UN institutions, in line with what was stated by the Iranian ambassador, Amir Saeed Iravani, according to whom there are no precedents for such a decision. The Tehran diplomat points the finger at “hostility and bullying by the US and its allies”, stating that it is an example of “hypocrisy and double standards” given that they remain silent on the rights of Palestinian women. In the last week alone, the United States has issued three separate rounds of sanctions targeting Iran’s terrorist financing, protest-related human rights abuses, and supplying kamikaze drones to Russia for attacks on critical infrastructure. ‘Ukraine.