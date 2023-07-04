The UN has approved the pouring of Fukushima waters into the ocean

The UN Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Tuesday morning has approved the Japanese government’s plan which plans to release one million tons of water currently contained in the Fukushima nuclear plant and which is partly contaminated by radioactive materials into the Pacific Ocean.

More than ten years after the accident in which the nuclear power plant was severely damaged by a tsunami, there are about a thousand tanks filled with water, which has been treated to reduce its radioactivity. The water in the plant’s tanks is ocean water which was used after the accident to cool the damaged and highly radioactive reactors. Partially molten nuclear fuel still needs to be cooled, and new water is periodically used to do this, which accumulates in the tanks.

Most of the radioactive substances are removed by the water that is placed in the tanks, which however continues to contain tritium, an isotope of hydrogen that cannot be removed, and small quantities of other materials. However, the presence of water tanks prevents the dismantling of the structure and is a risk in the event of an earthquake or another tsunami: it is for this reason that the Japanese government urgently needs to get rid of them.

The plan was presented in 2021, and was immediately contested by the local population, environmental groups, fishermen and countries close to Japan (in particular China, South Korea and the Pacific Islands Forum, of which they part among others Australia and New Zealand).

The plan calls for the company that manages the Fukushima nuclear power plant, the Tokyo Electric Power Company, to treat the water to clean it of radioactive substances and to get it from the plant to the coast through a pipeline. On the coast, the waters will be diluted with seawater and then passed through an underwater tunnel to an outlet in the open sea. But they won’t all be dispersed at the same time: the whole process will take about forty years.

The IAEA had been to Fukushima several times in recent years and had already approved the plan, but returned to Japan in January to write a report and give its final opinion. The final report with the positive opinion was presented on Tuesday morning by the director general of the agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The IAEA said in the report that Japan’s plan is “consistent with international safety standards” and that the release of the contaminated water would have “negligible” impact on people and the environment.

All that is needed to make the plan operational is the final approval of the Tokyo Electric Power Company, which should already arrive by the end of this week.

