The UN has asked its Afghan employees not to go to work until May

The UN has asked all Afghan people who work for the organization in Afghanistan not to go to work at least until May, pending a final decision on the future of their humanitarian missions in the country. The decision is linked to an order imposed by the Taliban in early April which bans Afghan women from working for the UN.

Last week, UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said officials of the organization in Afghanistan had been informed of “an order from the de facto authorities” of the country which prohibited Afghan UN employees from working. The Taliban, who regained power in the country in August 2021, have not officially commented on the ban, which has instead been met with widespread criticism from both the UN and the international community.

In a communicated Released on Tuesday, the heads of the UN mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said the Taliban “are trying to force the United Nations to make a terrible decision” or choose whether to stop carrying out its humanitarian missions in the country, or stay and comply with the rules imposed by the regime. For the UN, the ban imposed by the Taliban is “discriminatory” and “illegal under international law”, as well as a violation of the statute of the organisation.

In response to this ban, the UN has asked all Afghan personnel employed by the organization in the country – about 3,300 women and men – not to go to work until next May 5, pending “consultations” with local authorities .

Since regaining power in Afghanistan, the Taliban have progressively curtailed women’s rights, preventing girls from attending high school and university and increasingly excluding them from social life and work. Among other things, last December the regime announced that Afghan women would no longer be able to work for both local and international NGOs. UN Secretary-General António Guterres said any attempt to prevent Afghan women from working for the UN would be “unacceptable and frankly inconceivable.

