China News Agency, United Nations, February 24 (Reporter Wang Fan) The United Nations Security Council held a ministerial meeting on the 24th, focusing on the first anniversary of the comprehensive escalation of the Ukraine crisis. On the same day, more than 30 members of the Security Council, invited member states, and representatives of international organizations spoke at the meeting to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the Security Council had held more than 40 debates on Ukraine since the crisis fully escalated a year ago. While force is still at war, ultimately the “path to diplomacy and accountability” is the path to a just and sustainable peace. He called for urgent action on multiple fronts to prevent further escalation.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba said that the UN General Assembly recently passed a resolution concerning comprehensive, just and lasting peace. Russia’s actions clearly violated the “United Nations Charter,” “our plan is to get Russia out of Ukraine.”

“The goal of our military operations is not to destroy Ukraine,” said Nebenzia, Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations. “If Ukraine ceases hostilities, many lives will be saved. Russia stands ready for peace negotiations.”

Dai Bing, Chargé d’affaires ad interim of the Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations, said that it has been a year since the crisis in Ukraine broke out in full swing, and the situation has moved people’s hearts. While the international community is deeply worried about the prospect of expanding and protracted conflicts, it also needs to calmly think about how to stop the war as soon as possible and how to achieve long-term peace and stability in Ukraine and Europe. He said China had issued a position paper on a political solution to the Ukraine crisis. China has always been based on right and wrong, abides by objectivity and justice, and is willing to continue to play a responsible and constructive role in easing the situation and resolving the crisis. On the Ukraine issue, China has always and will continue to stand on the side of peace and dialogue. We are willing to work with all parties to promote the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and strive for an early peace. (over)