The Unabomber committed suicide Info

Ted Kaczynski reportedly committed suicide by hanging.

Source: Profimedia

Ted Kaczynski, 81, serial killer and convicted terrorist known as the Unabomber, was found on Saturday, June 10, dead in a prison cell in North Carolina. According to the latest information, he committed suicide by hanging himself.

According to the audio, which was created by a 911 call, someone from the prison called 911 on Saturday morning and stated that “some person is hanging… now there is a cart there“, referring to the carts used to transport medicines and equipment used in cases of resuscitation, writes tmz.

Sources for the aforementioned portal state that Kaczynski suffered serious neck injuries, that his neck was red from neck to neck and that he had a deformed trachea. One source stated that Kaczynski appeared ghostly before his death, unlike when he was arrested by the FBI in Montana on April 3, 1996.

The Unabomber was serving a life sentence for killing three and injuring 23 people with homemade bombs. He sent them from 1978 to 1995. He sent 16 bombs targeting universities and airlines. He died at the Butner Federal Correctional Center in North Carolina.

Sources from the investigation state that it was a suicide, but the official cause has not yet been announced as the results of the autopsy are awaited.

