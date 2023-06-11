“The Unabomber committed suicide”: the truth about Ted Kaczynski’s death in prison cell

Ted Kaczynski known as Unabomberwhich for 17 years carried out a campaign of attacks with explosive packs in United States resulting in 3 dead and 23 injured, found lifeless in Butner Federal Prison in North Carolina where he was, he died suicidal. They refer it to Associated Press four people aware of the story. Kaczynski, who had 81 years old and suffered from a cancer in the last stage, he was found unconscious in his cell at the Federal Medical Center by Butner, around 00.30 local time on Saturdays. The sources refer to AP that the rescuers have practiced the resuscitation cardiopulmonary before transporting him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead late Saturday morning. Kaczynski’s death comes at a time when the Bureau of Prisons Federal government is facing increased scrutiny in recent years following the death in jail of the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epsteinwho also died by suicide in federal prison in 2019.

Kaczynski was initially held in the maximum security federal prison in FlorenceColorado, since May 1998, when he was convicted of four life sentences plus 30 years for a terror campaign that alarmed universities across the country. He admitted to having committed 16 attacks between 1978 and 1995, permanently maiming many of his victims. Mathematical of Harvard, Kaczynski lived as a recluse in a as well in the countryside of Montanafrom where he made a series of solitary attacks that changed the way Americans send packages and board planes. Among his goals were academics e airline companiesas well as the owner of a computer rental shop, an advertising executive.

In 1993, a geneticist from California and a computer expert from Yale University stayed maimed from its bombs within two days. Two years later, then, he used the threat of continued violence to convince the New York Times and the Washington Post to publish his manifestoa 35,000-word exposition against the modern life and the technologyas well as against i damage to the environment. The tone of the treatise was recognized by the Brother David and David’s wife, Linda Patrickwho warned theFbi, who had been looking for the Unabomber for years in the country’s longest and most expensive manhunt. In the’April 1996 authorities found him in a small shed of plywood and wrapping paper outside Lincoln, Montana, filled with journals, a coded journal, explosive ingredients, and two ready-made bombs. While awaiting trial, 1998, Kaczynski attempted to hang himself with a pair of underpants. Although one psychiatrist diagnosed him with one paranoid schizophrenia, ‘Unabomber’ was convinced he was not mentally ill. In the end he pleaded guilty rather than allow his lawyers to present a defense for him insanity.